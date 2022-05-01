Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on June 30th

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Leidos has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Leidos has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Leidos to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of LDOS opened at $103.51 on Friday. Leidos has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Leidos by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

