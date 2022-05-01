Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Get Leslie's alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.92.

LESL opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $21.14. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck acquired 101,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,538,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,531,000 after acquiring an additional 822,050 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,975,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,915 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,511,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,275 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,652,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,478 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,973,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,337,000 after purchasing an additional 965,093 shares during the period.

About Leslie’s (Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.