Lethean Market Cap Hits $308,832.73 (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Lethean has a market cap of $308,832.73 and $67.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,530.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,837.70 or 0.07364858 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.46 or 0.00258143 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.80 or 0.00736576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014399 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.05 or 0.00552936 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00072394 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.10 or 0.00322080 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

