LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of LG Display from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LG Display from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LG Display from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. CLSA raised shares of LG Display from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get LG Display alerts:

LPL opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.20. LG Display has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. Research analysts forecast that LG Display will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. LG Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 600,050 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in LG Display by 651.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 531,888 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in LG Display by 739.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 329,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 290,419 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in LG Display by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,649,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 262,672 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LG Display by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 256,112 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile (Get Rating)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.