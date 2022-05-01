LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of LG Display from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LG Display from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LG Display from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. CLSA raised shares of LG Display from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.
LPL opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.20. LG Display has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. LG Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.38%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 600,050 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in LG Display by 651.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 531,888 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in LG Display by 739.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 329,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 290,419 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in LG Display by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,649,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 262,672 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LG Display by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 256,112 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LG Display Company Profile (Get Rating)
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
