Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Down 46.1% in April

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,800 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the March 31st total of 712,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,316,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 241,806 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 27,354 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,161,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,517 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 125,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USA traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. 1,182,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,187. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $9.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

