Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average is $19.51. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Limestone Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 78,333 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares during the period. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.