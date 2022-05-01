Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Limoneira posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.89 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $210.98 million, a P/E ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $272,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 331.6% during the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 583,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 447,972 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth about $740,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira during the second quarter worth about $478,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Limoneira by 104.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

