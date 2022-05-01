Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.65-11.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.85.

LIN stock opened at $311.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.13. Linde has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $159.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $360.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

