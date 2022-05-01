Linker Coin Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week (LNC)

Linker Coin (LNC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Linker Coin has a total market cap of $7.28 million and approximately $3,129.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Linker Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00100905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00029441 BTC.

About Linker Coin

Linker Coin is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linker Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linker Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.