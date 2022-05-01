LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LIQT opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.22.

LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

