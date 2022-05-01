Lisk Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9.55 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Lisk has a market capitalization of $223.49 million and approximately $9.55 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00004566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00033403 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00014307 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001129 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

