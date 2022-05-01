LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. LKQ’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. LKQ updated its FY22 guidance to $3.80-4.10 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,014. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.81%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.
About LKQ (Get Rating)
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LKQ (LKQ)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.