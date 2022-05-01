Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 52 ($0.66) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

LLOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.80) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.71) to GBX 60 ($0.76) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 58 ($0.74) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.79) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 56.38 ($0.72).

LLOY opened at GBX 45.88 ($0.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 46.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 48.67. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 56 ($0.71). The company has a market capitalization of £31.99 billion and a PE ratio of 6.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.64), for a total value of £202,046 ($257,514.66). Also, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 500,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £235,000 ($299,515.68).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

