Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Purchased by swisspartners Advisors Ltd

swisspartners Advisors Ltd raised its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 541.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares during the quarter. Logitech International comprises about 1.1% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOGI. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Shares of LOGI traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,504. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $63.29 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.46.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

