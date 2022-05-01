Loki (LOKI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,392.00

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,181.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,797.61 or 0.07327096 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.50 or 0.00257988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.20 or 0.00739092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00014606 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.59 or 0.00551551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00071202 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.62 or 0.00318527 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

