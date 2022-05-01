Loki (LOKI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,392.00

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,670.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,740.70 or 0.07275465 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.96 or 0.00254742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014984 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.37 or 0.00733641 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.16 or 0.00573808 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00069759 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.73 or 0.00301906 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

