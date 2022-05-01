Lotto Market Capitalization Tops $11.18 Million (LOTTO)

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. Lotto has a market cap of $11.18 million and approximately $2,558.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lotto has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One Lotto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.85 or 0.00254402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014965 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001457 BTC.

About Lotto

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

