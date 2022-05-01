Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the March 31st total of 182,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Lowell Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of LOWLF stock traded down 0.01 on Friday, reaching 0.24. 70,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,683. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 0.32. Lowell Farms has a 1-year low of 0.23 and a 1-year high of 1.55.

Lowell Farms Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, sale, marketing, and distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the Lowell Herb Co, Lowell Smokes, Cypress Reserve, Flavor Extracts, Kaizen, House Weed, Moon, Altai, Humble Flower, Original Pot Company, and CannaStripe brands.

