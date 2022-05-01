MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) will report sales of $17.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.10 million to $17.30 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $16.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $118.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.80 million to $127.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $121.84 million, with estimates ranging from $90.70 million to $152.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $14.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 260.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Shares of MacroGenics stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 416,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.14. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 908.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 186,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

