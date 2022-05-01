Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.43.

MDGL opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.34. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.92) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

