Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share.

Magna International stock opened at $60.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.48. Magna International has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magna International stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Magna International Inc. ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Magna International in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Magna International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Magna International from $94.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.18.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

