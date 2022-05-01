Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
MGYR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.98. 2,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,920. Magyar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.76%.
About Magyar Bancorp (Get Rating)
Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
