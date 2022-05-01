Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

MGYR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.98. 2,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,920. Magyar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Magyar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magyar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,540,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 28,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 27,838 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

