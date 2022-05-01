Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of MEQYF stock traded up 1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 94.60. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617. Mainstreet Equity has a 12 month low of 92.75 and a 12 month high of 116.12.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

