MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

Get MannKind alerts:

MNKD has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded MannKind to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. MannKind has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MannKind news, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 36,900 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony C. Hooper acquired 40,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 79,945 shares of company stock valued at $218,052. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 8.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,675,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 458,502 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 4,648,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,316,000 after buying an additional 1,177,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,271,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,203,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after buying an additional 85,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,166,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 582,256 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile (Get Rating)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.