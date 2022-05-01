ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of ManTech International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $80.34 on Thursday. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.62.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. ManTech International’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,716,000 after acquiring an additional 179,823 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in ManTech International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,098,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ManTech International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,965 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in ManTech International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121,661 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ManTech International by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,224,000 after purchasing an additional 124,797 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

