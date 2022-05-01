Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MCHX. TheStreet lowered Marchex from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marchex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.55 million, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.88. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.63.

Marchex ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,392,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 193,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after purchasing an additional 821,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

