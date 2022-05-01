Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

MPX opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $400.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.54 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 9.45%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 57.83%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marine Products by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 15,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 262.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Marine Products by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marine Products during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

