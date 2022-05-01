Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Down 54.8% in April

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the March 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MRTMF remained flat at $$0.07 on Friday. 117,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,365. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Maritime Resources has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay property covering an area of 98 square kilometers located to the southwest of the town of King's Point and to the northwest of the town of Springdale in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

