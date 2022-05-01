Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW) Short Interest Update

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ FINMW remained flat at $$0.20 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,939. Marlin Technology has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.36.

