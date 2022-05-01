Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stake Boosted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,634 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Marriott International worth $41,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $775,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Marriott International by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Marriott International by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,373 shares of company stock worth $3,677,904. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.91.

Shares of MAR traded down $7.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.52. 2,605,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,771. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

