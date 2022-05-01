Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.21. Masco reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,331 shares of company stock worth $3,911,613 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Masco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,722,000 after buying an additional 615,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Masco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,701,000 after buying an additional 221,519 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Masco by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after buying an additional 315,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.1% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,118,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,051,000 after acquiring an additional 124,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

MAS traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.69. 2,918,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.94. Masco has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.34%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

