MASQ (MASQ) Market Cap Reaches $3.14 Million

MASQ (MASQ) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. MASQ has a market cap of $3.14 million and $117,960.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MASQ

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

