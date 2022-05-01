Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MMMW remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 116,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,294. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile (Get Rating)
