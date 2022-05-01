Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MMMW remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 116,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,294. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc engages in developing clean energy systems for commercial and residential users in the United States. The company provides solar tracking systems to adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. It also offers wind energy production equipment.

