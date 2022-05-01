Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Materialise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Materialise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Get Materialise alerts:

Shares of MTLS opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.05 million, a P/E ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. Materialise has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $31.28.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Materialise had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Materialise will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 142.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.