McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $145.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.41 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 12.76%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $83.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $91.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.92%.

In other news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $906,108.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 538.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,697,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on MGRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

