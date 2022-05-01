mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the March 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.7 days.

Shares of mdf commerce stock remained flat at $$1.85 during trading on Friday. mdf commerce has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MECVF. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on mdf commerce from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on mdf commerce in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

