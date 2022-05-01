Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Medacta Group from CHF 152 to CHF 124 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

MEDGF stock opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. Medacta Group has a twelve month low of $124.00 and a twelve month high of $124.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.66 and a 200-day moving average of $133.06.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and neurosurgical medical devices Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

