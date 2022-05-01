Medicalchain Hits Market Cap of $1.14 Million (MTN)

Medicalchain (MTN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Medicalchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Medicalchain has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $24,603.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00039755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.03 or 0.07286201 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00043812 BTC.

Medicalchain Coin Profile

Medicalchain was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news . The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

Medicalchain Coin Trading

