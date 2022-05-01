MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

MNOV opened at $2.67 on Friday. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in MediciNova by 96.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the period. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

