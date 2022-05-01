MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
MNOV opened at $2.67 on Friday. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85.
About MediciNova (Get Rating)
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
