MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $482.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MD opened at $18.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.06. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,401,000 after buying an additional 514,072 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,774,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 19.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after acquiring an additional 83,109 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 493,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

