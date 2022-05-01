Meme Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Meme coin can currently be bought for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.09 or 0.00225890 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003555 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000608 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00016565 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.02 or 0.00536278 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.