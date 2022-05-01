Memetic / PepeCoin Price Reaches $0.0511 on Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $1,076.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00234711 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00009799 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003943 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000580 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015528 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.01 or 0.00533580 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

