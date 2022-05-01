MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $66.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $973.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,071. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $858.99 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 576.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,091.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,205.14.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,690.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

