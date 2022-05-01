Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of CASH opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $43.26 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.15). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.72%.

In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,300 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,032 shares of company stock worth $1,271,005. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2,079.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1,481.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,546 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

