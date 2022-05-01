Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lowered by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,309 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 18,729 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 223 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $200.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $545.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,333 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

