Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Receives $324.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, twenty-four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $314.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.47. The stock had a trading volume of 49,193,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,155,370. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.11. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $545.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,333. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

