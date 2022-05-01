Metaverse ETP (ETP) Market Cap Reaches $6.69 Million

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.0835 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and $24,668.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000856 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,102,286 coins and its circulating supply is 80,102,188 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.