MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,872,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.93. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

