M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Short Interest Update

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MFBP opened at $6.97 on Friday. M&F Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from M&F Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%.

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

