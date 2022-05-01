Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Microsaic Systems shares last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 11,558,442 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The company has a current ratio of 21.43, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.14.

Get Microsaic Systems alerts:

About Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS)

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, and internationally. It develops and markets chip-based MS instruments based on micro-electro-mechanical systems technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsaic Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsaic Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.